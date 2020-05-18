Kevin Grundhoffer

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Letter winner in Baseball and football, participated in hockey and Olympic weightlifting all district honorable mention in football senior year
Future Plans: Attend college at Augsburg University and study marketing and communications and play football there
Favorite Quote: Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard.
Favorite Memory: Beating Rochester Century in football junior year to go to the section final after losing to them 31-0 2 weeks earlier
Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate the time you have in high school because it doesn't last long and you only get one chance.
Parents Names: Dave Grundhoffer and Jane Ehrhard