Ella Kelm

Kelm

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: National Honors Society Inductee

Academic letter recipient

2x individual state swim and dive state

participant

2019-2020 Swim and Dive team captain

Future Plans: I am committed to dive at Minnesota State University Mankato on scholarship and go into the Nursing Program.

Extracurriculars: Swim and Dive

North Star Diving Club

FFA

4-H

WSCA

RALIE

National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” -Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: Competing at state diving with my best friend and teammate Zibby.

Advice To Future Generations: Take time to appreciate where you are now because it goes by quickly.

Parents Names: Roger and Sarah Kelm

