Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honors Society Inductee
Academic letter recipient
2x individual state swim and dive state
participant
2019-2020 Swim and Dive team captain
Future Plans: I am committed to dive at Minnesota State University Mankato on scholarship and go into the Nursing Program.
Extracurriculars: Swim and Dive
North Star Diving Club
FFA
4-H
WSCA
RALIE
National Honors Society
Favorite Quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” -Maya Angelou
Favorite Memory: Competing at state diving with my best friend and teammate Zibby.
Advice To Future Generations: Take time to appreciate where you are now because it goes by quickly.
Parents Names: Roger and Sarah Kelm