Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Nationally ranked youth climber, made it through Junior year, joined track and field, made some bomb videos, got my first job, and my second, and my third.
Future Plans: Ha, b’come a billionaire! You know, gap year, then off to Macalester
Extracurriculars: Competitive Youth Climbing, track and field, link
Favorite Quote: “Depression blows, 2/10” -Pablo George
Favorite Memory: Makin' friends
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t move bro, don’t move in the middle of high school, that sucks. But! Maybe that’ll give you some personality in your college applications, cause we sure know it wasn’t my test scores that got me into Mac!
Parents Names: Kendall George