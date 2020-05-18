Benjamin Selchow

Selchow

Northfield High school

Accomplishments: Varsity Lacrosse Letter

Future Plans: Going to the Labovitz school of business at University of Minnesota Duluth.

Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Football, and Cross country

Favorite Quote: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it"

-Ferris Bueller 1986

Favorite Memory: Winning a lot of games with my Lacrosse team during my junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take what you have in your life for granted.

Parents Names: Kari and Deric Selchow

