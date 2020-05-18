Benjamin Selchow

Northfield High school
Accomplishments: Varsity Lacrosse Letter
Future Plans: Going to the Labovitz school of business at University of Minnesota Duluth.
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse, Football, and Cross country
Favorite Quote: "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it"
-Ferris Bueller 1986
Favorite Memory: Winning a lot of games with my Lacrosse team during my junior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take what you have in your life for granted.
Parents Names: Kari and Deric Selchow