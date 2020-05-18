Andrew Balster

Northfield High School
Future Plans: Andrew will be moving back to Southwest Missouri to help care for his grandmother and plans to pursue an education in graphic design.
Favorite Quote: Life's a lot like chess; I don't know how to play chess.
Favorite Memory: The majority of my favorite memories consist of meeting my closest friends, and the time I've spent with them.
Advice To Future Generations: It's not what you have that determines if you are good or bad, but what you do with your life that does.
Parents Names: Frank and Christie Balster