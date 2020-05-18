Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Academic Letters, Honor Roll, full time PSEO student at St. Olaf and University of Northwestern, St. Paul senior year, essential worker, transgender icon.
Future Plans: B.S. in Statistics and B.A. in Mathematics at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Career as a researcher and/or professor.
Extracurriculars: Knowledge bowl, speech, music listening, youth on boards, high school and community theater, volunteer at the CAC and Northfield Public Schools.
Favorite Quote: "Hey baby I hear the blues a' callin'; tossed salads and scrambled eggs" - Frasier show.
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with the Staycation gang during flex in Jon Whitney's room.
Advice To Future Generations: watch Frasier, drink coffee, finesse free college.
Parents Names: Chris & Gary Lee