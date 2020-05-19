Noelle Hauskins

Hauskins

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Nation Honor Society and Two-year Academic Letter Winner

Future Plans: Attend Saint Louis University to study Chemistry and participate in the Air Force ROTC

Extracurriculars: Softball and Volleyball

Favorite Quote: If life were predictable, it would cease to be life, and be without flavor. - Eleanor Roosevelt

Favorite Memory: Finishing AP exams and finals

Advice To Future Generations: Take new elective courses to figure out what you might be interested in.

Parents Names: Andy and Annie Hauskins

