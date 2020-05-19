Hannah Marie Grawe

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Merit Commended Scholar
Future Plans: Attending Wheaton College.
Extracurriculars: Ultimate Frisbee, Tennis, Band, Jazz Band, Students Supporting Students, Youth Group, National Honor Society
Favorite Quote: "Have you ever wondered if we're missing it? It's crazy, if you think about it. The God of the universe--the creator of nitrogen and pine needles, galaxies and E-minor--loves us with a radical, unconditional, self-sacrificing love. And what is our typical response? We go to church, sing songs, and try not to cuss." -Francis Chan
Favorite Memory: Mission trip to Guatemala with Emmaus Youth
Parents Names: Heather and Nathan Grawe