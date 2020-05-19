Hannah Marie Grawe

Grawe

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: National Merit Commended Scholar

Future Plans: Attending Wheaton College.

Extracurriculars: Ultimate Frisbee, Tennis, Band, Jazz Band, Students Supporting Students, Youth Group, National Honor Society

Favorite Quote: "Have you ever wondered if we're missing it? It's crazy, if you think about it. The God of the universe--the creator of nitrogen and pine needles, galaxies and E-minor--loves us with a radical, unconditional, self-sacrificing love. And what is our typical response? We go to church, sing songs, and try not to cuss." -Francis Chan

Favorite Memory: Mission trip to Guatemala with Emmaus Youth

Parents Names: Heather and Nathan Grawe

