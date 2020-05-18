Caroline Peterson

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Captain of swimming and Nordic skiing, state qualifier in swimming and Nordic skiing
Future Plans: Attend the University of St. Thomas to study elementary education and be on the swim team
Extracurriculars: Swimming, Nordic Skiing, National Honor Society, Mayor's Youth Council, Orchestra, LINK, RALIE
Favorite Memory: Cheering with my friends at swimming, skiing and other sporting events.
Advice To Future Generations: Be involved and find something positive in each day.
Parents Names: Randy and Heidi Muller Peterson