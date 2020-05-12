Madison Murphy

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll, Cheerleading captain and team MVP, athletic scholarship to William Penn University.
Future Plans: Attend William Penn University to pursue a double major in psychology and sociology, with a minor in criminology.
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading.
Favorite Quote: "You'll have bad times, but it'll wake you up to the good stuff you weren't paying attention to." -Robin Williams
Favorite Memory: Senior year's homecoming game.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't let someone decide your happiness, do that yourself.
Parents Names: Nikki and David Kelly