Madison Murphy

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll, Cheerleading captain and team MVP, athletic scholarship to William Penn University.

Future Plans: Attend William Penn University to pursue a double major in psychology and sociology, with a minor in criminology.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleading.

Favorite Quote: "You'll have bad times, but it'll wake you up to the good stuff you weren't paying attention to." -Robin Williams

Favorite Memory: Senior year's homecoming game.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let someone decide your happiness, do that yourself.

Parents Names: Nikki and David Kelly

Load comments