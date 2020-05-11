Caitlyn HeaLori Faust

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Bemidji State University President's List

Northfield H S National Honor Society

Acceptance to 13 prestigious private and 5 notable public colleges and universities around the United States.

Future Plans: Pursuing a career in medicine as a physician in Cardiology.

Extracurriculars: NHS DECA

Northfield Hiliners

Northfield Football Cheerleader

NHS Black Students Union

NHS Track & Field (Throwers)

Favorite Quote: Success is a journey, not a destination.

Favorite Memory: My high school senior year being done at Bemidji State University was awesome; AP classes and the DBQ barbecue here at home in Northfield were the best.

Advice To Future Generations: Tests do not define you, try your hardest and remember to be you.

Parents Names: LaVergne & Lloyd Adelmann

Clifton J. Faust

