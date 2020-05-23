Jaiden Miller

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Jaiden is a treasurer Officer in FFA, earned Academic letters, and participated in Clay Target throughout her High School Career.
Future Plans: Jaiden will be going to the University of Wisconsin River Falls and majoring in Agriculture.
Extracurriculars: Jaiden participated in dance for 15 years. She enjoys hunting and fishing and participated in many sports before high school.
Favorite Memory: Her favorite memories are working on cars in autos, woodworking, and welding classes.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard to accomplish your dreams!
Parents: Kristine and Rich Miller