Zachary Rydberg

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Zach was able to balance activities such as Ultimate Frisbee, Bowling Team, Mission Trips and work part time while being an excellent student.
Future Plans: University of North Dakota Aerospace program.
Extracurriculars: Church, Bowling Team, Ultimate Frisbee, mission trips
Favorite Quote: "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious"
Favorite Memory: First day I drove my own car to school
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to challenge yourself, take risks, and be kind to everyone.
Parents Names: Josh Rydberg