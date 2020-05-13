Zachary Rydberg
VICKI PERSONS

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Zach was able to balance activities such as Ultimate Frisbee, Bowling Team, Mission Trips and work part time while being an excellent student.

Future Plans: University of North Dakota Aerospace program.

Extracurriculars: Church, Bowling Team, Ultimate Frisbee, mission trips

Favorite Quote: "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious"

Favorite Memory: First day I drove my own car to school

Advice To Future Generations: Don't be afraid to challenge yourself, take risks, and be kind to everyone.

Parents Names: Josh Rydberg

