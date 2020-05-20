Zachary Payne

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Cross Country team, and also Track and Field. He worked at Target for a time, along with being a mechanic at Benjamin Bus. In his senior year he also attended Dakota County Technical College through the PSEO program, as well as the Poolee program for the United States Marine Corps.
Future Plans: He is going to serve in the United States Marine Corps as an aviation mechanic and will be leaving shortly after graduation.
Favorite Memory: Traveling with my family, especially the Minnesota North Shore, and the San Diego area.
Parents: Cynthia and James Payne