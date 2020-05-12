Daniel Monaghan

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Captain for basketball and football, all-conference in football.
Future Plans: Attend and play football at MIT.
Extracurriculars: Basketball, football, baseball, National Honors Society.
Favorite Quote: "Whatever you are, be a good one." - Abraham Lincoln
Favorite Memory: Living abroad in the South of France for my freshman year of high school.
Advice To Future Generations: When deciding, ponder all implications.
Parents Names: Arthur and Emily Monaghan