Daniel Monaghan

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Captain for basketball and football, all-conference in football.

Future Plans: Attend and play football at MIT.

Extracurriculars: Basketball, football, baseball, National Honors Society.

Favorite Quote: "Whatever you are, be a good one." - Abraham Lincoln

Favorite Memory: Living abroad in the South of France for my freshman year of high school.

Advice To Future Generations: When deciding, ponder all implications.

Parents Names: Arthur and Emily Monaghan

