Hannah Ringlien

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Letters in academics, gymnastics and diving, captain of gymnastics team, State gymnastics participant, National Honors Society

Future Plans: I will be attending Clemson University in the fall to study Biochemistry.

Extracurriculars: Gymnastics, Diving, Emmaus youth, FCA Leader

Favorite Quote: You will never look back and say “I wish i wouldn’t have worked so hard”

Favorite Memory: Going to state as a team in gymnastics my senior year!

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved as much as you can and don’t confine yourself to any one group of people/friends.

Parents Names: Andy and Ashley Ringlien

