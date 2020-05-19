Grace Muth

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Speech, Speech Captain, Academic Student Coach, National Honor Society, National Merit Commended and Symphony Orchestra
Future Plans: I plan to attend Oberlin College of Arts and Sciences and major in Biology
Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Track, One Act Play Festival, Speech and Guild Theater
Favorite Quote: “Whatever happens, love that” -Blix Holliday from "Matchmaking for Beginners" by Maddie Dawson
Favorite Memory: At the beginning of my junior year, the boys cross country team pranked us at a camp out and took down our tents, so the girls team stole the tiki torch they carried on their runs and decorated it with pink and glitter and rhinestones. The boys were not happy, but we had so much fun!
Advice To Future Generations: Find your people. Don’t be afraid to lose others in order to find those people, because once you do, your life is so much better.
Parents: Janet Lewis Muth and Greg Muth