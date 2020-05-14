Allison Goodell

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: 4 year A honor-roll member, Northfield High School’s sole DAR Good Citizen award winner, business student of the month, merit award winner with community service focus on reducing inequalities and 3 time state DECA competitor who placed in the top 10 twice.
Future Plans: Attend the University of Puget Sound as a part of the Business Leadership Program and Track Team
Extracurriculars: During high school I played Tennis, Nordic (cross country skiing), and was on the Track and Field team as a pole vaulter. I was also a member of national honor society, LINK, RALIE, Band, Yearbook and president of DECA, the schools business club.
Favorite Quote: “The world would be a dull place if we all thought the same” -My grandmother
Favorite Memory: There’s way to many to pick from but one that comes to mind was freshman year when the track team was coming home from a meet, I don’t remember anything about the meet but I do remember (and have many videos) of the entire bus screaming Taylor Swift’s “you belong with me” and the pure joy of that moment.
Advice To Future Generations: Just go! If you’re trying to decide whether or not to go to a school event or hang out with friends or anything, just go because you never know when you won’t have that opportunity.
Parents Names: Janet Scannell, Beth Goodell