Maddie Rae Smith Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook Author email May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 Updated 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northfield High SchoolParents: Chris and Ray SmithPlans After Graduation: Attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to study nursing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chris Ray Smith University Of Wisconsin-eau Claire Parents Education Rae Smith Nursing Graduation Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Author email Recommended for you Load comments