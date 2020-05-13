Jess Martin

School: Northfield High School
Future Plans: Jess will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue his interests in photography, film, and graphic design.
Extracurriculars: Jess is involved in National Honor Society, Youth Bank, Students Supporting Students, Honors Art, track and was a co-captain of the Olympic Weightlifting team.
Favorite Quote: "You know, sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage, just literally 20 seconds of embarrassing bravery, and I promise you something great will come of it.” -Benjamin Mee (We Bought a Zoo)
Parents Names: Daniel Martin and Pamela Farnsworth-Martin