Jess Martin

School: Northfield High School

Future Plans: Jess will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue his interests in photography, film, and graphic design.

Extracurriculars: Jess is involved in National Honor Society, Youth Bank, Students Supporting Students, Honors Art, track and was a co-captain of the Olympic Weightlifting team.

Favorite Quote: "You know, sometimes all you need is 20 seconds of insane courage, just literally 20 seconds of embarrassing bravery, and I promise you something great will come of it.” -Benjamin Mee (We Bought a Zoo)

Parents Names: Daniel Martin and Pamela Farnsworth-Martin

