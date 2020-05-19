Elizabeth Bartho

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Won 2nd in state for in the Science Olympiad—Water Quality event.
Future Plans: Elizabeth is attending UW Stout for a major in Graphic Design and minor in journalism.
Extracurriculars: Ultimate Frisbee, Science Olympiad, and hockey
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was being told by my advanced English teacher that I interpreted a poem in a way he’d never heard before but that I provided enough evidence to make my interpretation plausible.
Parents Names: Jane and Dan Bartho