Elizabeth Bartho

Northfield High School

Accomplishments: Won 2nd in state for in the Science Olympiad—Water Quality event.

Future Plans: Elizabeth is attending UW Stout for a major in Graphic Design and minor in journalism.

Extracurriculars: Ultimate Frisbee, Science Olympiad, and hockey

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was being told by my advanced English teacher that I interpreted a poem in a way he’d never heard before but that I provided enough evidence to make my interpretation plausible.

Parents Names: Jane and Dan Bartho

