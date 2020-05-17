Emmett Forster

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Captain, Northfield Hucks Ultimate Team, State runner-up, Olympic weightlifting, National Honor Society, AP Scholar with Honor Award German Language Award, President's Education Awards Program, Ethical Leadership Award Program
Future Plans: Attend Carleton College in the fall
Extracurriculars: Ultimate frisbee, music, theater, photography
Favorite Quote: "Stubbornly, inch by painful inch, it grew. In act, it was the uncertainty and the agony of its growth that were significant. Only by relentless effort did it establish its right to exist." --James Michener, Hawaii
Favorite Memory: Spending time with the cast & crew of Rock 'N Roll Revival.
Advice To Future Generations: Accept that you're beautiful in your imperfection. Recognize that we're always learning and always be willing to learn. As long as you listen to the conversations between your heart and your head and make a decision based on what feels right in each moment, everything will work out fine.
Parents: Matt and Sarah Forster