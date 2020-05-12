Gracie Svien

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, DECA Nationals, Northfield Library Volunteer & Teen Advisory Board Vice President
Future Plans: Work a part-time job while attending Riverland Community College to pursue the Psychology Transfer Pathway & subsequently a Masters in Psychology /Therapist career
Extracurriculars: DECA, Violin, Blogging, Reading, Running, Volunteering
Favorite Quote: "You can still know peace without knowing what comes next." -Morgan Harper Nichols
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from senior year was taking Baking and Pastries class with my fun small group!
Advice To Future Generations: Cherish the small moments of everyday. Don't take days for granted and never assume that things will stay the way they are.
Parents Names: Peter and Karie Svien