Alivia Alise Benjamin

School: Northfield High School

Future Plans: She will be going to Inver Hills Community College to become a EMT/Paramedic to do what she loves the most ..helping others

Extracurriculars: She was a Cheerleader for Northfield all 4 years of high school and was also a girl scout in middle school

Favorite Quote: Live , laugh, love and do for others what you would do for yourself

Favorite Memory: Cheering with pride at every football game throughout the years..and singing with the girls on the bus for travel games

Advice To Future Generations: Don't wait for things to happen ..make them happen and be the best you can be !

Parents Names: Angela Swearingen

Bryan Wrolstad

