Grace McDonald

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Placed first the in the State for DECA Soft Line Sales Demo two years in a row, consistently placed top 3 in Speech invitationals, internship with Carlson Capital Management
Future Plans: Attend the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities to study marketing
Extracurriculars: WINGS Junior Board Member, DECA, Speech and Students supporting Students
Favorite Quote: "I knew exactly what to do, but in a much more real sense I had no idea what to do" -The Office
Favorite Memory: Being part of Honors Art at NHS!
Advice To Future Generations: Take advantage of the time you have in high school.
Parents: Sarah and Eric McDonald