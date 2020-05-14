Benjamin Kelley Reister

High School
Accomplishments: Selected for numerous regional and state honor bands for trumpet, including All-State Band both years; Superior ratings and "Best in Site" recognition Region 1AA MSHSL Solo and Ensemble Contest; Science Olympiad state competition participation two years; A Honor Roll, Academic Letter award
Future Plans: Attend St. Olaf College to double major in biology (pre-med) and music
Extracurriculars: Band, jazz band, Science Olympiad, yearbook and school magazine editor, Music Listening Team, Haidong Gumdo Korean long sword, beekeeping, choir and sound tech at First UCC, leads the library's community Dungeons and Dragons group, Greenvale Summer Plus program volunteer
Favorite Quote: "In the beginning the Universe was created. This has made many people very angry and has been widely regarded as a bad move." - Douglas Adams, "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy"
Favorite Memory: Performing in Orchestra Hall for All-State Band both junior and senior years
Advice To Future Generations: There's a solution to every problem.
Parents Names: Randolph and Jami Reister