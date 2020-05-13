Mia Mollenhauer

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, lettered in swimming, nordic and band.
Future Plans: Complete basic training with the Army National Guard and then attend North Central University for American Sign Language Interpretation.
Extracurriculars: Swimming, FCA leadership, Link leader, Children's Ministry, Army National Guard.
Favorite Quote: “Never Settle”
Favorite Memory: Leading the Fields of Faith Event for the school and community my senior year.
Advice To Future Generations: Find friends who will stay by your side through the ups and downs of life. Also, remember to be present with who and what is around you not getting yourself too far into the future.
Parents Names: Nate & Tanya Mollenhauer