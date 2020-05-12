Mason Fields

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Learned how to drive a stick, a skid loader, a tractor. Can take anything apart, and then put it back together again. Has designed and machined parts, built robots, made art, made music, made friends, baked tasty food, and discovered how many aspects of physics work the hard way.
Future Plans: Mason plans to study mechanical engineering at Montana State University, and then build robots for NASA.
Extracurriculars: 4 years in the robotics club, captain of the robotics team, worked as a TA for several industrial arts courses, worked on a dairy farm for several years, and does Morris folk dancing
Favorite Quote: "When I was 5 years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down 'happy'. They told me I didn't understand the assignment, and I told them they didn't understand life." --John Lennon
Favorite Memory: Riding on the lawn tractor with Grandpa Scott after getting stitches
Advice To Future Generations: Your parents might seem mean at times, but they have a reason for what they are doing. Believe in them.
Parents Names: Trenne and David Fields