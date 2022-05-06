Jordie Detlie Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High School: Northfield High SchoolParents Names: Jami and Mark DetlieFuture Plans: Taking a year off to work, and possibly attend a community college Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jami Mark Detlie Name School Parents Northfield High School Community College Plan Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments