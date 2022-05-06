Elleanna Gisvold Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 6, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High School: Northfield High SchoolParents Names: Tammy Gisvold and Lee GisvoldFuture Plans: Luther college and will be playing NCAA womens golf Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Golf Ncaa Name School Tammy Gisvold Parents Lee Gisvold Northfield High School Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments