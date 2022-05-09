Calvin Weis Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 9, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High School: Northfield High SchoolParents Names: Drew and Lisa WeisFuture Plans: Working for a year before attending Gustavus Adolphus college in fall 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drew Lisa Weis Name School Parents Northfield High School Calvin Weis Gustavus Adolphus Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments