Bronwyn Timperley

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: 6 x Varsity Volleyball Letter
5 x Big 9 All Conference Team
3 x Varsity Volleyball Captain
National Honor Society
Life of an Athlete
2 x Academic Letter
RALIE
Future Plans: Play Division 1 Volleyball at the University of Northern Colorado
Major in Nursing or Physician's Assistant
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, running, lifting.
Favorite Quote: Losers quit when they are tired, winners quit when they have won.
Favorite Memory: Beating Lakeville South in the Section Semi Finals.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your childhood years for granted. Make connections with as many people as you can. Seniors always told me how fast it goes by and they were right.
Parents Names: Mark & Angie Timperley