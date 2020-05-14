Bronwyn Timperley

 Terriann Rice

School: Northfield High School

Accomplishments: 6 x Varsity Volleyball Letter

5 x Big 9 All Conference Team

3 x Varsity Volleyball Captain

National Honor Society

Life of an Athlete

2 x Academic Letter

RALIE

Future Plans: Play Division 1 Volleyball at the University of Northern Colorado

Major in Nursing or Physician's Assistant

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, running, lifting.

Favorite Quote: Losers quit when they are tired, winners quit when they have won.

Favorite Memory: Beating Lakeville South in the Section Semi Finals.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your childhood years for granted. Make connections with as many people as you can. Seniors always told me how fast it goes by and they were right.

Parents Names: Mark & Angie Timperley

