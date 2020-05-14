Gavin Rataj

School: Northfield High School
Accomplishments: Gavin is kind-hearted, intelligent, and a natural leader. He accomplished being on the A honor roll all throughout his school years while juggling sports, volunteering, and working. He served many hours playing guitar in our church band, and volunteered with various organizations locally and beyond. His family is extremely proud of his dedication to the things he loves, and the wise young man he has become! We know he has a bright future and we're so excited to see what he will do with the talents he's been given!
Future Plans: Planning to study Bio-Kinetics at Bethel University and play football for the Bethel Royals
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Football, Baseball
Favorite Quote: "Give 100% for the name on the front of your jersey and they'll remember the name on the back"
Favorite Memory: First game playing varsity football
Parents Names: Bobby and Heather Rataj