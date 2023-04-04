The Northfield High School boys tennis team will face the 2023 season without a senior on its roster but a strong nucleus of experienced juniors along with several talented underclassmen will help the Raiders make an impact this spring as they look to improve on last year’s seventh place finish in the Big 9 standings.
“We have a good group of 11th graders who have seen a couple years of competition and will be exciting to coach and watch what they can do,” said head coach Marty Johnson, who begins his sixth season at NHS this spring. “I’m very optimistic about this team this year. We lost three to graduation and those three, Tate Sand, Owen Wheeler and Anthony Amys-Roe, were great, team leaders and will be missed. Now the next crop will have to fill their spots and leadership roles.”
Names to watch for 2023 include junior Blake Simon, who played at second singles for the Raiders in 2022 along with junior Errol Lenzen, who played at fourth singles last year. In doubles play, Northfield will benefit from the play of several returning veterans. This includes the duo of juniors Reuben Menk and Joe Grant at second doubles and juniors Jackson Hessian and Felix Hanifil at third doubles along with junior Parker Sneary, who partnered with graduated senior Tate Sand at first doubles in 2022.
“I’m pretty excited for this year,” Hessian said. “We don’t have any seniors but we have a pretty large group of juniors with a good amount of experience and I am excited for this year. I think our depth is pretty good and I feel, especially with this year’s juniors, that we are all pretty experienced and skilled.”
The Raiders began practice for the upcoming season indoors at the Spring Creek School gym on April 3 and the preseason roster of 25 includes 10 letter winners. The mix of experience and incoming talent has Johnson looking forward to what the new season will bring.
“Several of our players have been working hard on their tennis games since last spring’s tennis season, by taking lessons and practicing with match play and tournaments throughout the summer, fall and winter,” said Johnson, who will be helped this year once again by veteran assistant coach Mark Welinski. “I’m looking forward to seeing the improvement of Parker Sneary, Joe Grant, Blake Simon, Jackson Hessien, Felix Hanifl. We also have some new players coming up from the Middle School who may put some pressure on some of our upperclassmen.”
Simon added, “We may be a young team but we’ve been together awhile with a lot of juniors and I think that will be good going forward and that will make it so we are competitive.”
The benefit of Northfield’s experience was also highlighted by Menk, “The strengths of this team will be some of our top singles and doubles teams that have been playing since they were ninth and eighth graders, so we will have good top courts.”
The Big 9 race will provide another strong challenge for the Raiders in 2023. Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Owatonna, which finished first, second and third respectively in the conference last year will be the teams to beat once again this spring.
“I think if we could finish fourth in the league that would be nice,” Menk said. “Two really close teams in the past have been JM (Rochester John Marshall) and Winona, and I think if we can beat those teams that would be nice. Owatonna and the other two other Rochester schools are really tough, but if we could pull an upset against one of those that would be good.”
As one of the team’s juniors, Menk is also looking forward to his role as a leader for the Raiders in 2023.
“A role of mine this year will be to provide a lot of support and cheer for my teammates when they are playing. If they are in a tough match, I just want to keep them positive and support them while they are playing,” Menk said.
The Raiders opened their season on Thursday, April 6 with a match indoors at the Gustavus Adolphus Tennis Center in a triangle meet against St. Peter, Pine City and Princeton. Northfield will then return outdoors for a match at Red Wing on April 11 before coming back home on April 13 against Rochester John Marshall (weather permitting).
“We are a team with quite a bit of excitement, more experience than last year, and more driven to improve from last year,” Johnson said.