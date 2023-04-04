The Northfield High School boys tennis team will face the 2023 season without a senior on its roster but a strong nucleus of experienced juniors along with several talented underclassmen will help the Raiders make an impact this spring as they look to improve on last year’s seventh place finish in the Big 9 standings.

Northfield Boys Tennis Captains

Photo: Northfield High School boys tennis junior leaders for 2023 include, left to right, Jackson Hessian, Reuben Menk and Blake Simon. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments