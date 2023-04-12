As the Northfield High School girls track and field team heads into the upcoming season, the Raiders will be young, with just 12 seniors out of the 73 athletes on this year’s roster. Out of those 12 seniors, the squad will be led by captains Regan Childress, Greta Gilmore, Josie Hauck and Madeline McDowell.

2023 Northfield High School girls track and field team captains: (L-R) Madeline McDowell, Greta Gilmore, Josie Hauck and Regan Childress. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

