As the Northfield High School girls track and field team heads into the upcoming season, the Raiders will be young, with just 12 seniors out of the 73 athletes on this year’s roster. Out of those 12 seniors, the squad will be led by captains Regan Childress, Greta Gilmore, Josie Hauck and Madeline McDowell.
“We have 73 girls on the team, so those four are leading the way with a really big squad,” Smith said of her four captains. “Overall, we are a young team with just 17% 12th graders, and some of those are new to the sport, and 25% 11th graders, but we do have a pretty heavy eighth-through-10th-grade squad, who will be building for the future.”
Those numbers include 21 10th graders, 17 ninth graders and six eighth graders, all of which have helped the team’s overall numbers go from 62 to 73 student-athletes on the roster this spring.
“We have a lot of younger girls coming up with a lot of talent, so I think that is making our team strong and there are a lot of good relationships within the team that makes us strong,” Gilmore said.
Hauck noted, “On the distance side of things, there are a lot of younger girls. No seniors this year but we do have a bigger team this year. We are all pretty equal with good speed and work ethic, so I am excited for this season.”
Northfield will begin the new season looking to replace two top performers from last year’s squad. Shelby Svien was a record setting state qualifier in the throws and Clara Lippert was also a state qualifier in the 400 meters in 2022.
“It is going to be hard to replace Shelby Svien. She went to state in both the shot and the discus and has the school record in the discus. That only comes around once in a generation but we do have some really strong throwers and Tim Larson is just an outstanding throws coach and he always gets kids on both the boys and girls side to get some points and podium,” Smith said.
McDowell, one of the team’s top returners in the shot and discus, added, “Our biggest replacement on the throwing side will definitely be Shelby. She was a huge thrower for us. She made it to state and won the sections and almost every meet we went to. She will be a pretty big person to replace.”
Smith also talked about the contributions of Lippert, who placed second in the Big 9 meet in the 400 meters in 2022.
“She will be a position to fill but we are hoping that we have enough youngsters to blossom and figure things out,” Smith said.
A Northfield strength this season should be the distance events. The Raiders’ cross country team went to state in the fall and Smith believes that success should carry over to the spring.
“We are going to be really deep on the distance side of things,” Smith said. “Our girls cross country team went to state last fall, so we are taking a lot of really solid distance runners into the track season.”
Claire Casson (1600 meters) and Hauck (800 meters) both scored at the section meet last year for Northfield and three of the four members of the Raiders’ top 4x400 relay team that placed in the top five at the Big 9 meet are back with Casson, Hauck and Addison Enfield
The other section point producers back from last year include Emily Beaham in the 300 hurdles, Erika Nesseth in the pole vault and Inga Johnson in the shot put. Whitney Gray also gained points at the section meet in the pole vault but will most likely run sprints for NHS this spring.
Another Raider to watch is Ani Gottfried in the pole vault and hurdles along with eight graders Claire Forbord and Peyton Quass, who were both members of the state qualifying cross country team. Sydney Livingston is an eighth grader who could be a name to look for in multiple events including sprints, hurdles and the jumps, while ninth graders Ruthie Lippert and Tegan Meadow could also impact the score sheet this spring.
Smith also pointed to the abilities of her four captains for 2023.
“Regan Childress is a sprinter and she has a lot of experience on the relay teams, so she will bring a lot of depth there to help the young girls learn how to do handoffs and things like that. Greta Gilmore is also a sprinter and really came on strong last year. She was one of our most improved last year and also a jumper,” Smith said. “Josie Hauck, like I mentioned, is our mid-distance strength in the 800 and mile, and Maddie McDowell is going to be really strong for us in the throws. They are all super positive girls who are going to be good role models and strong leaders.”
The leadership component is something that the four captains will be looking forward to during the upcoming season.
“I definitely want to be a role model to the other girls and be someone who they can talk to if they want, and also to make sure that I’m showing integrity and be someone they can trust if they have anything to talk about,” Gilmore said.
Childress added, “I just want everyone to be able to come to me with open arms. I am willing to help with anything they might need whether it is for track or school…or just anything.”
McDowell concluded, “ I want to be a role model, come to practice with a positive mindset and be someone that everyone can look up to and help them achieve their goals.”
The Raider roster will also benefit from several multi-sport athletes who will be making their track and field debut in 2023.
“We have some good multi-sport athletes who are out for track for the first time. We have basketball players, hockey players and soccer players who have never been out before, so we just don’t know what they are going to bring but it is exciting and fun to see what they will bring for us,” Smith said.
Of note, NHS will be making its final run as a MSHSL Class AAA affiliate in 2023 and the Raiders will be making the move to Class AA next spring.
“We are the smallest AAA school in the state of Minnesota right now. So we are up against the Lakevilles and Farmington…we are a small school in a big pond,” second year head coach Janet Smith said. “The move to Class AA will be exciting but we have one more year to show what we have with the big schools.”
In the Big 9, Northfield will be looking to improve upon its sixth place finish from 2022 at the conference meet.
“Last year we were right in the middle of the Big 9. We took sixth and were really close to fifth. I would love to be in the top third….if we could be fourth or higher that would be outstanding for us,” Smith said.
The Raiders are slated to open their season on Thursday, April 13 with a trip to the New Prague triangle meet that will include Marshall and Mankato East. The team’s lone home meet this season will take place on Tuesday, April 25 against Austin and Mankato West at 4:30 p.m.