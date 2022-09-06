2022 Northfield Bowling Preview

Northfield High School bowling team captains include Owen Vander Martin, left, and Joseph Liebel. Not pictured is team captain Brooke Collette. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School bowling team in 2022 will feature a youthful roster dominated by juniors and sophomore, but that doesn’t mean talent is in short supply for the Raiders and head coach Gary Greenlund this season.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments