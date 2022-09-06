The Northfield High School bowling team in 2022 will feature a youthful roster dominated by juniors and sophomore, but that doesn’t mean talent is in short supply for the Raiders and head coach Gary Greenlund this season.
The lone senior on the squad this fall is Brooke Collette, who will serve as one of the Raiders’ team captains this season, along with juniors Owen Vander Martin and Joseph Liebel.
In addition to the team captains, Northfield will be looking for success from junior Grant Hutton along with sophomores Nate Ballstadt and Landen Myers.
“Landen Meyers is a very good bowler and last year he was getting more on point,” Vander Martin said. “Grant (Hutton) is another one to watch this year, and for myself, I was want to become better, more consistent and have a good time while I’m bowling.”
Greenlund echoed some of the same thoughts mentioned by Vander Martin regarding this year’s prospects.
“We are a young team and in kind of a rebuilding mode this season,” Greenlund said. “Grant Hutton…he’s one if he bowls well this year, we could have a pretty good team and Landen (Meyers) has become a very good bowler too.”
Northfield bowls in the Metro South Conference of Minnesota High School Bowling, which includes teams from Farmington, Eastview, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Eagan and Rosemount. High School bowling in Minnesota uses the Baker Bowling scoring system.
“On match day we have two five game matches,” Greenlund said regarding the Baker system. “Each game has five bowlers with each kid bowling two frames. The lead off bowls the first and sixth frames, the second bowls the second and seventh frames, the third bowls the third and eighth frames, the fourth bowls the fourth and ninth frame and the fifth person bowls the fifth and 10th frame.”
He added, “What I typically do for the line up is to look for one who marks the most consistently and they are the lead off…and then the big strike bowlers are fourth and fifth.”
Northfield will open its season on the weekend of Sept. 9-10, and will be aiming for the conference tournament in November along with the regional tournament on Nov. 19 and a possible bid to the state tournament on Dec. 4 in South St. Paul.
Of note, the Raiders practice and hold their home matches at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes.
In his role as a team captain this fall, Liebel discussed the importance of the position for the team.
“I noticed at matches that we are not the happiest when things go wrong, so I will certainly try to make everyone more energetic,” Liebel said. “I noticed when you are down and not really happy you’re not going to bowl your best, so I will certainly try to bring more energy when I can…and I will offer advice and encouragement to the other bowlers.”
Liebel continued, “I suppose the good part of being on a team, if you are doing poorly, you have other people to fall back on versus if you are individually bowling…if you have four other people to bowl with you are going to bowl a lot better.”
Success at the conference and regional level is on Liebel’s radar this fall, and he hopes the Raiders can add another bid to the state tournament to the team’s record book this year.