COACHES
Head coach: Geoff Staab, seventh year as head coach at Northfield High School; 22 years coaching wrestling
Assistant coach: Beau Hayes, seventh year
Assistant coach: Jeremy Mork, fourth year
Assistant coach: Brent Yule, second year coaching for Northfield
Assistant coach: Josten Coleman, first year
Head Girls/Assistant Boys: Jules Doliscar first year
Assistant coach: Jack Stanton, first year
ROSTER
This will be the lineup to start the season. Still need to do some wrestle offs at 106 and 132: 106 Matthew Dettling (11)/Caley Graber(9) (Caley is hurt right now so we haven't had the wrestle off); 113 Caden Staab (8); 120 Zane Engels (8); 126 Keith Harner (10); 132 Logan Williams (10)/Landen Tuma (Logan is out in the beginning of the season but will be back); 138 Sam Harner (7); 145 Andrew Williams (12); 152 Jayce Barron (12); 160 Jackson Barron (9); 170 Colin Staab (10); 182 Owen Murphy (10); 195 Ryan Kuyper (10); 220 Tristan Rivera (10); 285 Noah Ackerman (11)
KEY PLAYERS
113 Colin Staab is a returning state entrant; 126 Keith Harner is a returning state entrant; 132 Logan Williams is a returning state entrant; 152 Jayce Barron is a returning state entrant; 160 Jackson Barron is a returning state entrant; 182 Owen Murphy is a returning state entrant; 195 Ryan Kuyper is a returning state entrant
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
106 will have either Caley Graber or Matthew Dettling. Whichever one wins will be solid for us at 106. Matthew is a tough junior at a low weight and Caley is a female wrestler who has won many national tournaments. When she heals up it should be a good wrestle off.
120 Zane Engels is one tough 8th grader that has wrestled his whole life. This is his first year in the varsity room but I am expecting big things from him
170 Colin Staab should have a good season as well. He was undefeated in JV last year. He was behind two very good state entrants last year.
2021-22 RECAP
We won the conference (10-0), We won the section for the 3rd time in 4 years. We were consolation state champions (5th place) for the 2nd time in 4 years. Our season record from last year was 28-4.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are a young team but a very solid team. The preseason rankings have us ranked #4 in the state. We have some work to do to live up to that but I feel we will be contending for another section title and hopefully place at state again.
COMPETITION
I believe we will be competing with Faribault and Rochester Mayo for the section title this year. As for the conference I believe it is a 4 horse race between us, Faribault, Rochester Mayo, and Albert Lea (in our conference but not section).
BY THE NUMBERS
4 - wrestlers ranked in the state in the preseason rankings: 113 Caden Staab is ranked 7th. 152 Jayce Barron is ranked 9th. 160 Jackson Barron is ranked 8th. 182 Owen Murphy is ranked 10th.
51 - kids in our program from seventh through 12th grade, with 30 of them up in the varsity/JV room.
2 and 4 - seniors and juniors; we are a young team; the future is bright for Northfield Wrestling.