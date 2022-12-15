COACHES
Head coach: Craig Cardinal, fifth year
Assistant coach: David Folland, fourth year
Assistant coach: Eva Reinicke, fifth year
ROSTER
Claire Ailabouni, seventh grader; Aya Haidar, seventh grader; Klara Hoffmann, seventh grader; Thisbe Jothen, seventh grader; Eliza O'Cooper, seventh grader; Makayah Petricka, seventh grader; Mae Berglund, eighth grader; Mariana Cruz, eighth grader; Anne Demas, eighth grader; Hope Edwards, eighth grader; Miriel Ennis, eighth grader; Norah Gottfried, eighth grader; Eleanor Groll, eighth grader; Hollis Holden, eighth grader; Abigail Pape, eighth grader; Reagan Rezac, eighth grade; Caroline Brice, sophomore; Claire Casson, sophomore; Corrie Demas, sophomore; Addison Enfield, sophomore; Anna Forbord, sophomore; Ani Gottfried, sophomore; Lucille Graham, sophomore; Harper Miller, sophomore; Mackenzie Perkins, sophomore; Louise Welbaum, sophomore; Quinlyn Edwards, junior; Charlotte Flory, junior; Josie Hauck, junior; Ingrid Rustad, junior; Sophia Vantries, junior; Lucia Wilkomm, junior; Ann Campbell, senior; Moa Fredrickson-Hellgren, senior; Rachel Halling, senior; Ella Loring, senior; McKenna Mikulecky, senior; Svea Morrell, senior; Madeline Moser, senior; Savannah Newberg, senior; Liam Behrens, seventh grader; Nathan Broughton, seventh grader; Aksel Johnson, seventh grader; Theodore Miller, seventh grader; Henry Thorkelson, seventh grader; Alexander Fortner, eighth grader; Alexander Altermatt, freshman; Andy Amundson, freshman; Liam Ailabouni, sophomore; Connor Kobes, sophomore; Braylon Larish, sophomore; Parker Kline, junior; Carsten Walter, junior; Nathan Amundson, senior; Max Folland, senior.
Key Players
Boys: Samuel Folland - senior: Last year, Sam won every regular conference race and placed first overall in the SSC conference standings. He's a two time state qualifier who should be near the top of the state field this season. Nathan Amundson - senior: Finished All-Conference honorable mention last season and was three seconds away from qualifying for state.
Girls: Charlotte Flory - Junior: Top returner on a young girls team. Charlotte and sophomores Claire Casson and Caroline Brice, are looking to improve the girls conference standings this season.
Keep Your Eye On
Unknown at this point. Both the boys and girls teams are very young, and we're not far enough into the season yet to determine who our varsity racers will be.
2021-22 RECAP
Boys: The Raider Nordic boys had a very successful season last year. Junior Sam Folland won every regular season conference race, and qualified for the state meet. As a team the boys won the team sprint competition, took 3rd at the Conference meet, and 3rd at the Section 1 meet.
Girls: The Raider Nordic girls were and continue to be a young team. They were 6th a the conference meet and 8th at the Section 1 meet.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Boys: The boys enter the conference season with an eye on qualifying for state. Seniors Sam Folland and Nathan Amundson have a chance to qualify as individuals, and the team has a chance to qualify as well.
Girls: The girls are hoping to improve their conference standing and have some individual skiers push for top 20 positions. With no seniors on the varsity team the girls should only improve their standing over the next couple of years.
COMPETITION
Boys: It will be a close competition between Northfield, Prior Lake, and Eagan for the conference title. Sam Folland is a strong favorite to win conference as an individual.
Girls: There are some strong girls teams in the South Suburban conference, so Northfield will be looking to improve our standing against strong teams from Eagan/Eastview and Prior Lake
BY THE NUMBERS
55 - Total skiers - 40 girls, 15 boys
27 - New skiers (23 middle school athletes)
5 - Returning letter winners (two boys, three girls)
1 - Returning state qualifier