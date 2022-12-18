COACHES
Head coach: Zoe Ingersoll, second year as head coach, fourth year coaching high school gymnastics, seventh year coaching gymnastics
Assistant coaches: LeAnne Fricke, Andrea Peterson and Jen Borchers
ROSTER
Captain - Kylie Koktavy, 12; Captain - Larisa Dominguez, 11; Inga Johnson, 11; Erika Nesseth, 11; Manager - Eva Trebelhorn, 11; Captain - Bella Pressnall, 10; Alison Malecha, 10; Haven Tuma, 10; Ella Rinaldi, 10; Emily Conklin, 10; Rayne Rimpila, 9; Tara Alaniz, 9; CoCo Schuster, 8; Nayomi Coronado, 8.
KEY PLAYERS
Bella Pressnall, was barely edged out of a state appearance last year by just tenths of a point while also competing with a severe ankle injury so I am excited to see how she will do this season as she is recovered and determined to qualify at state. She also has the potential to be a helpful score in all of our other events as an all-around gymnast. Bella is always working hard and pushing herself to be the best she can be.
Alison Malecha, was awarded all-conference honorable mention last season also among lingering injuries as well as mental battles with fear. She is coming into this season stronger, healthier, and ready to fight to go all the way. I am excited to already see her overcoming her fears and eager to get back out on the competition floor.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Erika Nesseth, was out last season with an injury all season last year. During her time out she spent a lot of time focusing on bars as that is all she could do in a boot. I am excited to see her be able to compete the skills she has been working and putting things together in a routine.
Larisa Dominguez, was not able to compete at our section tournament last year but was a strong contender on Bars, Beam, and Floor all season for us up until that point. I am excited to have her be able to compete at the section level and see where it can take her.
Emily Conklin, is new to our team this year and has come in with a fearless spirit that is willing to try just about anything I ask her to. She has already gotten new skills on every event and I am excited to see how this work ethic will continue to serve her through our season.
2021-22 RECAP
We placed third in our conference and fourth at sections with an extraordinary score change between the meets. The four top places in sections were all within about a point of each other which means it really could have been anyone meet.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
I am hopeful that this season we will be able to get to that point earlier in the season to instill confidence in the girls as they go into sections. They have a drive and thirst for a state appearance that I haven't seen in our team over the last couple of years.
COMPETITION
It is going to be another tough section. I would argue we have one of the hardest sections in the state and there are multiple teams in 1AA that should be going to state. That being said, that's not how it works which means we need to work that much harder if we want that team to be us. You never know what is going to happen at a meet. Owatonna, Farmington, and Nortfield have been teams known to keep it depending on up until the very last routine. We also have the Lakeville's that could be potential threats.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 total gymnasts
1 senior