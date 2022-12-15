COACHES
Head coach: Doug Davis, 26th year in Northfield (34th year in total)
Assistant coach: Matt Detjen, sixth year
Assistant coach: Brian Porter, second year
ROSTER
Ben Anderson, 12; Luke Redetzke, 12; Jeb Sawyer, 12; William Becker, 11; Gabe Heinritz, 11; Jens Kasten, 11; Peter Larson, 11; Evan Loe, 11; Connor Born, 11; Zach Breiland, 11; Saul Alfaro Alvarez, 10; Brady Cook, 10; Erick Granquist, 10; Josh Kraby, 10; Oliver Momberg, 10; Sonny O'Donnell, 10; Nick Scheglowski, 10; Peyton Truman, 10; Will Bargary, 9; Rourke Bennett, 9; Sam Froehle, 9; Logan Joyce, 9; Will Redetzke, 9; Will Udelhofen, 9; Odin Bergs, 8; Jimmy Graham, 8; Grayson Gray, 8; Ben Heinritz, 8; John Tracy, 8; Noah Tracy, 8; Tristan Vermilyea, 8; Oliver Waterland, 8; Logan Krupicka, 7; Parker Malecha, 7; AJ Morey, 7; Owen Reece, 7.
KEY PLAYERS
Luke Redetzke, 12 - Team Captain. Qualified for the Class A State Meet last year in the 100 Breast and we are hopeful he can return as well as add the 200 Ind. Medley
Jeb Sawyer, 12 - Team Captain. Swam on 400 Free Relay in the Class A State Meet. Hoping to qualify again and maybe add an individual event (200 Free or 100 Free)
Gabe Heinritz, 11 - 3rd year on the team and is setting his sights on the 100 Breast and the Class A State Qualifying time
Jens Kasten, 11 - Top overall returning Swimmers. Qualified for the Class A State Meet last year in the 200 Med Relay, 50 Free (Top 8 finish), 200 Free Relay (Top 8 Finish) and the 100 Breast (Top 8 Finish). Set school records in the 50 Free and 100 Breast
Evan Loe, 11 - Solid all around athlete. Section Finalist in the 100 Fly and 100 Backstroke
Erick Granquist, 10 - 2nd year in Diving. Hoping to final in the Section Meet with an outside chance at top 4 and qualifying for the Class A State Meet
Josh Kraby, 10 - Backstroke/Freestyle specialist. Top returning backstroker and will be key to us getting our 200 Medley Relay back to state. Hopes to qualify in the 100 Back
Oliver Momberg, 10 - Swam on 400 Free Relay in the Class A State Meet. Hoping to get the relay back to State and add one or two of his individual events. 200 IM or 100 Free
Nick Scheglowski, 10 - 3rd year on the team. Top Freestyler and could be part of our Relays trying to get to State
Peyton Truman, 10 - One of our top Breastrokers returning. Hopes to qualify for State in the 100 Breast and hopefully add a relay and the 200 IM
Will Redetzke, 9 - 200 Free/500 Free specialist. Swam in 3 events at State last year. 200 Free (top 16), 200 Free Relay (Top 8), and the 400 Free Relay (top 16). Hopes to get back and add the 500 Freestyle this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Will Udelhofen, 9 - second year. Made big strides in the off season in Freestyle and Breaststroke events
Ben Anderson, 12 - third year and Captain. Hoping to play key roles on relays and maybe grab a 4th spot for our Conference/Section Roster
Bennett Rourke, 9 - New. Strong all-around swimmer. Good in all 4 strokes
Owen Reece, 7 - New. Strong all-around swimmer. Really good in the Breaststroke
2021-22 RECAP
8-2 dual meet record last year
Section 1A True Team Champions, 3rd Place finish Class A True Team State Meet
2nd in the Big 9 Conference Championships, 2nd in the MSHSL Section 1A Meet
102pts and a 9th Place finish in the Class A State Meet
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Hoping to do well in our Conference this year. Should be competitive in the Big 9. Would love to repeat as True Team Section Champions and earn a berth in the True Team State Meet. Hoping to build on the State Meet success from last year. We have several boys who have worked hard in the off-season with the hopes of earning a trip to State this year. We do have a few events that we need our new or returning athletes to help fill in. Graduation created some openings and we will need boys to step up so we can continue our success.
COMPETITION
We should be competitive in the Big 9 again this year. Defending 2022 Conference Champions, Roch. Century are the favorites again. We could be in a group of schools including Mankato East and Roch Mayo that could make it interesting.
BY THE NUMBERS
35 - total swimmers/divers
17 - returning letter winners
3 - seniors