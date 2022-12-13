...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Northfield's Cayden Monson will be a big factor in determining how far the Raiders go in the 2022-23 season. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Head coach: Mike Luckrafrt, ninth year as head coach in Northfield
Assistant coach: Scott Cloud, 15th year as assistant coach in Northfield
Assistant coach: Charlie Cloud, sixth year as assistant coach in Northfield
ROSTER
Barrett Bradley, junior; Brayden Brakke, senior; Will Cashin, sophomore; Ty Frank, junior; Mike Fossum, senior; Jake Geiger, junior; Kam Kaiser, junior; Cullen Merritt, senior; Cayden Monson, junior; Brayden Olsen, sophomore; Elliot Pontow, junior; Brecken Riley, senior; Bridger Riley, freshman; Gabe Sawyer, senior; Parker Vogt, senior; Keaton Walock, senior; Andrew Winter, junior.
KEY PLAYERS
Cayden Monson, Kam Kaiser, Ty Frank, Jake Geiger, Mike Fossum, and Keaton Walcock are all players that will have an impact on the outcome of the season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
The Raiders will have a deep team, will play three F lines and at least five D. Solid goaltending returning for a third season. Will Cashin and Bridger Riley will be new to HS hockey and have an impact on the Raiders' success
2021-22 RECAP
20-6-1. Won the Big 9, but a disappointing loss in the section playoffs. Hope to take it a step further in 2022-23
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Should challenge for the conference title and hope to make a push to the tourney in March.
COMPETITION
Conference is solid, every game will matter. Section is solid and has more depth this year. Mayo is conference favorite.