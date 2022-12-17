Kayden Oakland, 9; Malcolm Poole, 11; Daniel Worden, 11; JT Graupmann, 9; Austin Koep, 11; Blayne Neily, 11; Dom Dimaggio, 12; Seth Thompson, 10; Simon Lippert, 11; Sam Scherer, 12; Kamarion Grant, 11; Liam O'Neill, 11; Isaiah Mahal, 10; Elijah Bisel, 12; Charles Monaghan, 12; Isaac Kram, 11; Nolan Thompson, 12; Soren Richardson, 12; Carter Dumonceaux, 11; Kyan Rauk, 11; Haden Kelly, 12.
KEY PLAYERS
Soren Richardson, Dom Dimaggio, Austin Koep
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Isaac Kram, Isaiah Mahal, Sam Scherer, Malcolm Poole, Kayden Oakland
2021-22 RECAP
14-11 Overall, 12-10 Conference, 6th Place in Conference, Section Quarter Final Loss to Lakeville South
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Learn quickly to build chemistry between a mix of players that haven’t played many Varsity minutes together. To focus on bringing our best competitive energy and effort to every practice and game, and be playing our best basketball by season’s end.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 conference is always tough. There seems to have been a decent amount of senior turnover at some of the top placing schools in the Big 9. With that being said, our goal is to win the conference and be playing our best basketball heading into a very tough section that includes both Lakeville schools and Owatonna. Our mindset is to work hard, dream big and set our focus on finding a way to reach the State Tournament.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 - practices before our first game, including 2 tryout days.
15 - Dec. 15 is our first home game vs Mankato East - let’s pack the gym
22 - Dec. 22 is Northfield Boys’ Basketball Alumni night vs. Owatonna