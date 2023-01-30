Walock.JPG

Northfield goalie Keaton Walock has charted shutouts in four of the Raiders’ last five games, including a 3-0 win over Rochester Mayo on Jan. 28. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The No. 6 ranked Northfield High School boys hockey team avenged an earlier loss this season to Big 9 rival Rochester Mayo with a 3-0 victory over the Spartans Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Northfield Ice Arena.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments