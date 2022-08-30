A veteran roster led by senior captains Lucy Boland, Maya Deschamp, Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant will be a cornerstone for the potential success of the girls’ tennis team at Northfield High School in 2022.
“We have a lot of returning players. Our whole varsity line up is almost all veterans who have played, so we have a lot of experience,” said Grant, who gained All-Conference honors in 2021 along with first doubles partner Graff. The pair will be beginning their fifth season with the Raiders.
A standout for the Raiders at second singles in 2021, Deschamps added, “We have a very elevated skill level compared to other years with a lot of real solid tennis players, who have been working hard through the off season.”
Graff noted, “There is a big group of newcomers, but there are just a lot of returning players. Varsity will be somewhat the same since we only graduated three players from last year. We have a lot of depth with girls who are willing to compete for spots. I think we are a good hard working team and we will be ready to play.”
The Raiders will be led this season once again by co-head coaches Elisabeth Hurlbert and Beth LaCanne. Northfield completed its 2021 season with a 4-5, 4-4 conference record and the Raiders recently opened their 2022 campaign in top style with a 6-1 win over Faribault and a 5-2 win over Rochester Century on Aug. 23 in Rochester.
Northfield opened its 2022 home schedule on Aug. 30 with a date against Red Wing and will be aiming for success at the upcoming Big 9 Conference tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center. Also on the horizon in October will be the 2022 Section Team Tournament and Section Individual Tournament, which will serve as qualifiers for the MSHSL state tournament that is held Oct. 26-28 at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota.
As the four captains look ahead to the remainder of the 2022 season, they understand their role as team leaders and look forward to the challenge of inspiring their teammates and younger student-athletes at NHS.
“Being the older girls on the team, we know how it is to be in their shoes since some of us have been here since eighth grade,” Graff said. “We know how they feel and want to make sure everyone is welcome and keeping it high energy.”
Deschamps, a standout for NHS at second singles in 2021 and five-year veteran, added, “Our goal is to make connections with the younger girls. Support them and keep them coming back on the team. We want to show them our work ethic and how to be the best tennis players you can.”
Grant echoed the feelings of the Raiders’ other team captains, “I think we really hoping to get the girls going and hopefully be someone they can look up…and we will be there for them, both in school and out of school. We really want to show them our work ethic, set good examples for them and keep the team a strong community.”
Boland, who plays doubles and is beginning her third season at NHS this fall, concluded, “We want to be people on the team that the young girls can look up to.”
In the Big 9 Conference, the four captains look to the Rochester schools and Owatonna as teams to beat this season.