The Northfield High School gymnastics team captured three first place finishes in the bars, vault and floor exercise to help the Raiders chart a first place team finish in a quad meet on Friday, Dec. 16 in Northfield, Minn.
The Raiders posted 129.225 points to earn the top spot, while Rochester Mayo was second at 122.075, Rochester Century placed third at 113.575 and Rochester John Marshall was fourth with 32.900 points.
Northfield opened the evening’s events with a first-place finish by Bella Pressnall in the vault. Teammate Alison Malecha was third in the event with a 8.450 and Erika Nesseth was fifth at 8.400.
“Vault was very exciting as Bella Pressnall won scoring our first nine of the season, Alison Malecha landed her tsuk (vault) for the first time this year as well, as she has been getting used to a new spotter on that skill. On JV, we saw Ella Rinaldi land her vault which she has been struggling to land since last season,” head coach Zoe Ingersoll said.
On the bars, Northfield dominated by claiming the top three spots in the event. Malecha won the event with a score of 8.550 and Larisa Dominguez was second with a score of 8.050. Nesseth placed third at 7.775 and Ryan Rimpila was eighth at 6.525.
“On bars, Alison Malecha landed her new dismount for the first time in a meet which was exciting to watch. We definitely had a few unusual falls happen as well but now is the time to get those falls out of the way here at the beginning of season,” Ingersoll said.
On the beam, Nesseth was Northfield’s top finisher with a second place score of 8.250 and Inga Johnson was sixth at 7.900 and Dominguez was eight at 7.600.
“On beam saw a lot of falls from us at this meet. We are still getting our footing and confidence on these new skills we are putting in but it will come,” Ingersoll said. “We saw a great stuck routine from Inga Johnson, who has been battling a back injury for the last month as well as Erika Nesseth to start and end our varsity beam lineup.”
To complete the evening, Malecha placed first in the floor event with a score of 8.725 and Dominguez was second at 8.525. Pressnall added a sixth place finish at 8.100, while Kylie Koktavy was eighth at 7.875 and Nesseth was ninth at 7.750.
“Floor is always a fun one to watch as the girls show off their dance moves. There were some things we took out of routines at the last minute because they were not going well today but we also had some great landings from Larisa Dominguez, who had been struggling with her first pass all week, and Kylie Koktavy who upgraded her back pass for the first time this season as well,” Ingersoll said.
In the all-around scoring, Paige Cardwell of John Marshall was first at 32.900 and Northfield’s Malecha was second at 32.425. The Raiders rounded out the top four spots with a top scores by Dominguez (32.375) and Nesseth (32.175).
“Overall, the meet went well. We are excited to get winter break for a few weeks now so that we can build on the skills. These routines will definitely be very different when we return with competitions in January,” Ingersoll said.
Northfield will return to action on Friday, Jan. 6 with a trip to Big 9 rival Austin. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Northfield will then compete in Farmington, Minn. at the annual MGJA Invite.