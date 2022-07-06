A unique summer tradition in the state of Minnesota, town team baseball will be putting the spotlight on this area as the Minnesota Baseball Association will be hosting its 2022 Class B and Class C tournaments at Dundas, Faribault and Miesville.
The tournaments will be held on three consecutive weekends beginning (Aug. 19-21, Aug. 26-28 and Sept. 2-5) with the Class B title game being played at Dundas on Sept. 5 and the Class C title game being played at Faribault’s Bell Field on Sept. 5.
The games will be played at Memorial Park in Dundas, which is home to the Dundas Dukes. A longtime town ball power, Dundas has won five Class B state titles (2015, 1999, 1998, 1988 and 1982) and has finished as a runner-up eight times (2019, 2010, 2008, 2003, 1996, 1981, 1980 and 1975).
The Class B tournament, which will have games taking place in Miesville and Dundas, will have 16 teams involved in the tournament. The first two rounds of the tournament will be single elimination and the final rounds will be double elimination.
The Class C tournament will have games at all three sites with the finals being played in Faribault. The Class tournament will include 48 teams in a single elimination format throughout the tournament. Of note, there are around 200 Class C teams and around 40 class B teams in the state.
Tickets for the tournaments will be available at the door on game days.
“We expect crowds of 500-1,000 for most of those games and we expect something in the range of 8,000-12,000 people in Dundas over the three weekends…and that will have a big impact on restaurants, bars and gas stations with all the people coming to town,” said Dundas Dukes player, co-manager and Dundas Baseball Association Board Member Mike Ludwig. “We are looking forward to hosting three great weekends of baseball here in Dundas.”
This will mark the second time that Dundas has served as a host for the state tournament. Dundas and Northfield hosted the tournament in 2003 and attendance for those games was 12,227.
Dundas, Faribault and Miesville acquired the bid to host the 2022 tournaments in 2018 - thanks in part to the quality of the three ball parks involved in the tournament.
“When I took over the park in 2010, we wanted the playing surface to be state tournament ready on a continual basis,” Ludwig said. “We did things just about every year to get to that point. We did a new infield in 2013 and 2014 and in 2018 we did a complete regrade and reseeding, and along the way we acquired the capital equipment to take care of the field at this level. We wanted It to be one of the best, if not the best playing surfaces in amateur baseball.
In recent years, Dundas renovated the grandstand area and moved the fans 12 feet closer to home plate, added in over 100 stadium style setback chairs and replaced the old cyclone fencing with a tie-back net system to allow for better viewing of the game.
Ramps have also been added to improve ADA accessibility, the press box has been updated and expanded to 500 square feet, a new audio system was installed and four more rows of stadium sets were added next to the new press box.
“When we built the press box we wanted to have the capacity to host large events. When you do that, you need room for two radio crews and game ops people…we had a history for hosting a lot of high school games and tournaments and for those games you get a lot of people, so we built a full-size box, but we also knew we weren’t going to need it for our standard games, so the intention now is that half of it will be a suite - when we are hosting big events it can be used as a press box and when its not we will have a rentable area that will be a little higher end experience with the amenities you will find in any suite,” Ludwig said.
Part of the suite will include a covered outdoor patio with seating, which is just being installed this summer in time for the upcoming state tournament.
“Our long term plan is to keep improving. Keep making (Memorial Park) a better experience for everyone who is here - the fans, the players, the volunteers and the umpires. Our mindset is to make it better every year,” Ludwig said.
The upgrades will hopefully continue to allow Dundas to be a destination for tournaments such as the Class B and Class C tournaments in the future.
We want to be a host of events like that for a lot of reasons,” Ludwig said. “We think we have a great ballpark, a great atmosphere and experience to showcase.”
At age 41, Ludwig is in his 18th season with the Dukes and plays in the infield. As of July 6, Ludwig had played in 21 games this season for Dundas with a .378 batting average. The town ball experience is something that Ludwig appreciates and motivates him to stay in the game.
“The hardest part to walk away from it, for everyone, is the impact the team has in the community…this (Dundas Dukes baseball) experience means a lot to a number of families and kids in town. They come out, they know you and they see you town and they say I know you from the Dukes.”
Ludwig added, “It’s an affordable experience and we think it is a wonderful venue to bring your family too. There is also a great group of volunteers out here who make the Dukes’ games a great experience. We think it has a great impact and that is what keeps a lot of the volunteers out here and motivates us to continue that tradition.”
On the topic of volunteers, Ludwig Indicated there will be a need for help throughout the upcoming state tournament at Memorial Park in Dundas. He estimates that there will be a need for between 40-60 volunteers at all times at the park working or on call throughout the tournament.
Some of those duties for the tournament include concession sales in the beer and food tents, merchandise sales, tickets sales, parking, ushers, grounds, marketing and press box operations.
In addition to the current volunteers that help drive the Dundas Baseball Association, Ludwig said they are looking to add people to the volunteer pool for help during the tournament.
“We need anybody and everybody,” Ludwig said. “We probably need to add another 50-60 people to the pool just for the tournament.”
Ludwig encourages anyone with an interest in helping out with the upcoming state tournaments to visit the online volunteer registration website at fdm2022.com/volunteer/ or by calling Ludwig at 612-203-7463 for details.
As the regular season winds down for the local town ball teams, the Dundas Dukes and Northfield Knights will be looking forward to the upcoming Section 1B tournament, which serves as the qualifier for the upcoming state tournament. The top four teams in the section tournament will advance to the state tournament. The teams in Section 1B include Dundas, Northfield, Rochester, Miesville, Elko, New Market and Hampton.
“Our section is very good with a lot of parity,” Ludwig said. “The teams out of Section 1B have had success at the state tournament in the past.”
Dundas had been to nine state tournaments in a row through 2020 and Miesville was the state runner-up in 2021 and has won seven state titles. In fact, all seven teams in the section have made at least one state tournament appearance in the last two years.