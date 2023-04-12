Breakdown Sports Media - 2023 Featured Players - Leah Enedy, Courtney Graff, Lucy Menssen, Olivia Hohrman, Ruby Holman, Rylee Blandin
Keep Your Eye On:
11th Grader, Emily Broden C/IF
2022 Recap:
Big 9 Conference Record: 9-5/ 4th place
Section 1AAAA - 3rd place – Lost to Lakeville North in Round 1, Won 3 in a row while revenging our loss to Lakeville North. Lost to the 1 seed Farmington 5-4 to end our season.
2023 Season Outlook:
We have an older group of players on the varsity that only have one solid year of varsity playing experience under their belts. Last year, they made big strides throughout the season and with more experience should be better this year. We are hoping that in year 2 of having them together at the varsity level, they can put it all together and achieve our goal of a Big 9 Conference Championship and a trip to the state tournament.
Competition:
The top half of our conference is really tough. Preliminary rankings have Winona, Mankato West and Mankato East as the top 3 teams in the state in AAA. Those 3 teams are the favorites for a conference title, but Northfield doesn’t plan on backing down from great competition.
Section 1AAAA is a very tough section. 3 teams are ranked in the top 10 in the latest Breakdown rankings for AAAA. Lakeville South, Farmington, and Lakeville North are probably the favorites, but we believe that we can compete with those teams.
BY THE NUMBERS
We have 41 players that have made the team this season.