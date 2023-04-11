Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Janet Smith (Head Coach and Distance), 2nd year Head, 5th year coaching for Northfield, 17th year of coaching overall
Assistant coaches: Distance & Mid-Distance- Pat Riley, Throws- Tim Larsen, Pole Vault- Karl Viesselman, Sprints - Tom Dickerson, Elizabeth Acheson Horizontal Jumps- Tyler Balow (Head Boys Coach), High Jump- Tom Dickerson, Hurdles- Kyle Korynta
Roster:
Rose Acheson (9), Marta Alabort Marques (10), Tara Alaniz (9), Emily Beaham (10), Abigail Borgerding (10), Madeline Bussmann (11), Savannah Buxcel (12), Elizabeth Campbell (9), Claire Casson (10), Regan Childress (12), Addison Doeden (10), Maggie Dumonceaux (9), Addison Enfield (10), Julia Feldhake (9), Isabel Fleming (11), Charlotte Flory (11), Anna Forbord (10), Claire Forbord (8), Moa Fredriksson Hellgren (12), Estella Freeman (9), Alaina French (10), Matilda Gerhards (11), Aleah Gillis (12), Greta Gilmore (12), Julia Gorden Mercer (12), Ani Gottfried (10), Lucille Graham (10), Whitney Gray (11), Josie Hauck (11), Keira Hauskins (10), Ella Hegland (12), Maria Hegland (10), Ella Hegseth (12), Ella Holleran (9), Jaelyn Holz (9), Pavarisa Jivavitoonkit (12) Inga Johnson (11), Nora Klaers (11), Erica Klein (11), Nora Kortuem (10), Taylor Krohn (9), Ruth Lippert (9), Sydney Livingston (8), Tegan Madow (9), Amber Mahal (9), Kelin Mcdowell (10), Madeline Mcdowell (12), Edith Mclaughlin (10), Clara Menssen (11), Devin Morrell (10), Margaret Muth (12), Lily Nagy (10), Erika Nesseth (11), Katherine Organ (11), Ella Pagel (10), Hannah Pape (10), Hailey Parish (11), Quinlynn Parish (12), Ashlyn Paukert (9), Elsa Peterson (8), Annika Quaas (11), Peyton Quaas (8), Annabelle Rezac (11), Maggie Roffers (9), Maraiden Scheurer (9), Samantha Thomas (11), Elizabeth Tracy (10), Lilyan Yalek (9), Naomi Valentyn (10), Sophia Yantries (11), Maliah Vosejpka (11), Kate Wiebe (8).
Key Players:
The following returning athletes scored for us at the section meet and are looking to contribute again this season.
Emily Beaham - 300 hurdles
Clarie Casson - 1600m
Josie Hauck - 800m
Inga Johnson - Thrower
Sammy Thomas - Thrower
Erika Nesseth - Pole Vault
Whitney Gray - Pole Vault (but due to an injury will be a sprinter this season)
Three of the four members of the 4x400 relay are returning - Claire Casson, Josie Hauck, and Addison Enfield
Ani Gottfried is another returner to watch in the pole vault and hurdles. Of course our captains are amazing athletes to follow this season too! This year's girls captains are Regan Childress (Sprints), Greta Gilmore (Sprints and Jumps), Josie Hauck (Mid-Distance and Distance), Maddie McDowell (Throws)
Keep Your Eye On:
New to the HS team this year are some talented 8th graders! Claire Forbord and Peyton Quaas were members of the state qualifying girls cross country team this fall. Another 8th grader to look out for is Syndey Livingston who could be a force in multiple events including sprints, hurdles, and the jumps. Two 9th graders that could definitely contribute to the scoring are Ruthie Lippert and Tegan Madow. Some other athletes new to the sport to watch are Kat Organ and Ani Quaas and many other multi-sport athletes from soccer, basketball, volleyball and hockey!
2022 Recap:
True Team: 9th out of 10
Varsity Big 9: 6th out of 12
JV Big 9: 4th out of 10
Section 1AAA: 7th out of 8
We graduated 14 seniors including Shelby Svien (discus and shot put) and Clara Lippert (400m) our top competitors and point scorers last year and both earned trips to the state meet. Their talents will be missed.
2023 Season Outlook:
As a team it would be great to finish in the top half of the conference and move up a couple places at True Team and Sections. 31 of the 72 athletes are new to the HS team this season, so it will be fun to see what talents they bring. Our goal as a girls team is to become more confident and get better each week, each meet, and bring our best at the end of May. We hope to be a surprise to some of our competitors this season.
Competition:
Century, Mankato West, and Mankato East look to be strong again this season. It appears we will be moving down to class AA next year, so it will be our last time facing Farmington, Lakeville South, and Lakeville North in our section who are all favorites to be on top of Section 1AAA.
BY THE NUMBERS:
72 - total athletes
27 - returning letter winners
12 - 12th graders (17%), 18 - 11th graders (25%), 21 - 10th graders (29%), 16 - 9th graders (22%), 5 - 8th graders (7%)