Assistant coach: Johanna Uditsky 1st year Assistant Coach
Assistant coach: Xela Gunvolson 1st year Assistant Coach
Roster:
Unavailable at time of publishing
Key Players:
As a first year Head Coach with this community, I expect the returning varsity to look very different than it has in years past. Our seniors and Captains have an extremely well knit bond with this team, and lead by example with pride. I’m excited to see how we settle into upcoming changes and become a well rounded, competitive program.
Keep Your Eye On:
I’ve heard some great things about the defensive end of the field!! I know many of those girls have been playing together for quite some time, we have some speed in the midfield and really good hands down on attack, so again I’m just excited to see how this team responds to a different level of competition this season!
2022 Recap:
6-9 record, 4-6 in conference.
2023 Season Outlook:
We are looking at a building year for sure. We start with a great foundation in our seniors and captains, and have the team ready and excited to work. More than anything I’m excited to watch them bond, learn new things and ultimately play at a level we haven’t seen them play before!
Competition:
One thing we talked about in our preseason meeting was already knowing who our competition is. It’s nice that we’ve faced these reputable teams over the past few years so we are already aware of what kind of game they play. We’re looking to stand out to the competition and bring a new style of game play to an already fierce level of competition.