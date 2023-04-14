Coaches, years coaching
Head Coach Mel Miller – 4th year
Assistant Coach Danielle Crase – 10th year
Assistant Coach Barry Hayes – 8th year
Volunteer Coach Brian Stevens – 2nd as Volunteer, 12 years as Head Coach at Northfield.
Volunteer Coach Steve Huettel – 3rd year, 10 years as Head Coach at Yellow Medicine East.
Volunteer Coach Sarah Wolter – 1st year
Roster:
Marie Labenski - Senior
Emerson Garlie - Junior
Rori Dougherty - Junior
Ellie Garlitz - Junior
Anika Gisvold - Junior
Alivia Kortuem - Junior
Anna Jordan - Sophomore
Danica Sorem - Sophomore
Audrey Hinman - Sophomore
Annika Johnson - Freshman
Karina Johnson - Freshman
Annalisa Larson - Freshman
Audrey Larish - Freshman
Sylvia Muniak - Sophomore – Manager
Key Players:
Emerson Garlie – 2 year letter winner, Best player in Big 9 Conference as a Sophomore, 2 time All Conference, State Participant, Finished 17th at State Tournament. Participated in several Jr PGA Players Tour events last summer. Tremendous competitor.
Annika Johnson – 2 year letter winner, All Conference in 2022. Played in 12 Jr PGA events last summer. Annika works on her game constantly. Always striving to get better. No one on the team works harder than Annika.
Karina Johnson – 2 year letter winner, All Conference in 2022. Played in 12 Jr PGA events last summer, winning 5 of them. Karina loves the game and is always working to improve her game.
Marie Labenski - Letter winner in 2021, (unable to play in 2022 due to injury).
Keep Your Eye On:
Danica Sorem – Returning player, Played in junior PGA events last summer.
Anna Jordan – Returning player, Played in junior PGA events last summer.
Anika Gisvold – Returning player.
Alivia Kortuem – Returning player.
2022 Recap:
Last year was a very successful season for Raiders Girls Golf. We finished our second year in a row as undefeated champions in the Big 9 Conference. You see each team in the conference three times. Once in a dual, triangular or quad, once at the April Conference meet and once at the May Conference meet. You get 1 point for each team you beat with 33 points possible. 2021 we had 33 points and in 2022 we had 30 points as our quad at Owatonna was rained out. In Big 9 Conference play we had 5 girls make all conference out of 14 spots.
Emerson Garlie led the team with the best average in conference play. Anna Nesseth was 5th , Evelyn Jordan was 9th, Karina Johnson was 13th and Annika Johnson was 14th .
We finished in 2nd place as a team in Section 1AAA. We lost to Lakeville South by only 5 shots. We trailed by 14 shots after day one and almost completed the comeback.
Emerson Garlie finished in 3rd place at the Section meet and during the State Tournament she finished 17th out of 88 total players.
2023 Season Outlook:
As a team we expect to win the Big 9 Conference title, and we also expect to contend for the Section 1AAA team title. If we don’t win, our goal would be to get 3 girls to the State Tournament.
Competition:
Our main competition for the Big 9 Conference title will be Albert Lea. They return two state participants from last year and really pushed us in the conference meets. I also see Red Wing and Rochester John Marshall being other top teams in the conference. In Section play, besides Albert Lea, I see Lakeville South as our competition.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Total Players.
4 Letter Winners.
1 Senior.
We have a very young but talented team this year. Returning the best player in the conference in Emerson Garlie, as well as Senior Marie Labenski and Freshmen Annika and Karina Johnson, will make us very tough to beat. And include Sophomores Danica Sorem, Anna Jorden, and Juniors Alivia Kortuem and Anika Gisvold, we should be able to put 4 good scores together in each meet.